SHREVEPORT, La. -- For those in need of fun theater entertainment during this crazy time, Stage Center of Louisiana says, “Bring It On!”
The theater company’s production of “Bring It On, The Musical” will be streamed to home audiences this weekend -- Friday through Sunday. The show is a stage adaptation of the popular movie by the same title. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote Hamilton, is a contributing writer of the show, which revolves around high school competitive cheerleading.
Stage Center artistic director Jared Watson said the show, which was filmed at Haughton High School, lent itself to pandemic safety.
“It ticks so many boxes as far as health and safety, while allowing us to still be creative and have a product to put out there,” said Watson. “We filmed it almost 90% outside. We pre-recorded the vocals, so everybody sang individually, so there was never any group singing indoors, you know, from a health risk perspective.”
Watson said the show is a perfect blend of film and theater and has offered the chance to learn new ways to entertain audiences.
“It's been a really fun learning experience for me for my team, and of course, for all the students that are involved in the show,” he said. “And again, we got to be creative and express ourselves and tell a fun, simple, cute story with great music during a crazy, crazy time.”
The show blends live theater and film, so while it will be streamed, it still offers the unexpected surprises of a live show.
“We really staged it just like we would stage a play and the camera is just moving the way that we want it through the scene,” Watson explained. “So if somebody flubs a line, somebody flubs the line, and we either have to go all the way back and catch it again, or we let it be a part of it. Because we want it to feel alive. We don't want it to feel perfect and edited, because that's not how it would be in the real performance.”
-----------
“Bring It On The Musical” performance details – Three Performances Only
- Friday @ 7:30 p.m. (In-person watch party or stream from anywhere)
- Saturday @ 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (In-person watch parties or stream from anywhere)
- Sunday @ 2 p.m. (Stream from anywhere only)
FOR STREAMING:
Once you've booked your ticket you will receive unique login details and all pertinent information you'll need to enjoy the show at least 12 hours in advance of the performance. These performances have been pre-recorded to be streamed at your specific curtain time, so you'll still need to make sure you take your seat (at home) in time for the start of the show.
FOR IN-PERSON WATCH PARTIES:
- Temperatures checked.
- Masks required.
- Extremely limited, socially-distanced seating.
- Concessions available.
- Meet some cast members outdoors.
- Enjoy the screening with your family and friends in a controlled environment.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 318-218-9978 or email StageCenterBoxOffice@gmail.com.