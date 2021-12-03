SHREVEPORT, La. — The Stage Center School of Performing Arts presents “Moana, Jr.” this weekend. The show is a junior version of the Disney story filled with songs by “Hamilton” creator, Lin Manuel Miranda.
The show takes place at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse on the Centenary College Campus. The story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery, learning to harness their power within.
All the actors are students ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old.
With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, this is a show that the entire family can enjoy. It lasts about an hour with one intermission.
Today, Stage Center gave a special performance for students from six local elementary schools. Judging from their laughter, applause, and their little voices singing along, the kids thoroughly enjoyed the show.
Four performances are left:
- Today at 6 p.m.
- Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Sunday at 2 p.m.
For tickets call 318-218-9978 or email StageCenterBoxOffice@gmail.com.
All tickets are $15.
NOTE: As Centenary College is a privately-owned institution, and to best ensure the safety of our patrons, ticket holders may be subject to restrictions or requirements put in place by authorities as it pertains to public health. This includes, but is not limited to social distancing, face-coverings, or similar measures at the time of the performance.