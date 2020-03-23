SHREVEPORT, La. - With the CDC’s recommendation of social distancing, many of us are stuck in our homes to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. There may come a day in the not-so-distant future that we run out of movies or TV programs to watch. So, KTBS 3 is On Your Side and here to help!
Below is a list of cool links with fun and educational things to do, while in the comfort of your own home.
San Diego Zoo website with fun games and videos for kids
Explore museums and art from all over the world
Southern Living Magazine’s list of museums with virtual tours
Fun ideas for spending time at home with family
Virtual tour of Great Wall of China
Virtual tour of Boston Children’s Museum
Find virtual field trips with polar bears and other cool online educational opportunities
Virtual tour of Yellowstone National Park
Explore the surface of Mars with the Curiosity Rover
Live Cams at the Houston Zoo -
A temporary site with free at-home workouts of various kinds -
Is there anything you’ve always wanted to learn how to do or fix? Find an endless source of “how to” instructional videos at You Tube