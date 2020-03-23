Great Wall of China

SHREVEPORT, La. - With the CDC’s recommendation of social distancing, many of us are stuck in our homes to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. There may come a day in the not-so-distant future that we run out of movies or TV programs to watch. So, KTBS 3 is On Your Side and here to help!

Below is a list of cool links with fun and educational things to do, while in the comfort of your own home. 

San Diego Zoo website with fun games and videos for kids 

Explore museums and art from all over the world 

Southern Living Magazine’s list of museums with virtual tours 

Fun ideas for spending time at home with family 

Virtual tour of Great Wall of China  

Virtual tour of Boston Children’s Museum  

Find virtual field trips with polar bears and other cool online educational opportunities 

Virtual tour of Yellowstone National Park

Explore the surface of Mars with the Curiosity Rover 

Canadian Farm and Food Tours 

Live Cams at the Houston Zoo -

A temporary site with free at-home workouts of various kinds -

Is there anything you’ve always wanted to learn how to do or fix? Find an endless source of “how to” instructional videos at You Tube 

