Summer fun unfolding at Moody Gardens 

THIS SUMMER AT MOODY GARDENS:
Palm Beach is open daily from May 27 – August 20:
Cool off and sink your toes in the white sand, and enjoy the Lazy River, Wave Pool, Tower Slides, and more daily all summer long. Enjoy Saturday evenings with Beats on the Beach from 6 – 10 pm as you splash along the water attractions, enjoy a cocktail and a bite to eat at the Shoreline Grill, or get up and dance as your favorite tunes are played.
Free Fireworks Every Saturday Night from June 17 – August 5:
Celebrate summertime with free fireworks every Saturday night from June 17 – August 5 at 9:15 p.m. The Moody Gardens pyramids are the perfect backdrop for all ages to enjoy.
Beats on the Beach: Every Saturday from June 17 – August 5
Join the fun at Palm Beach from 6 – 10 p.m. as Moody Gardens brings your favorite music to Galveston’s only white sand beach. The family-friendly event is great for all ages giving guests the opportunity to get up and dance or relax along the Lazy River with a wonderful gulf breeze and beautiful water view. The Shoreline Grill is open with a great menu and cocktails from the bar. Individual admission tickets are available or it is included with a Value Pass.
Dinner Cruises on the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat: May 27, June 10, June 24, July 8, July 22, August 5 and August 19:
Enjoy beautiful views of Offats Bayou, plus a dinner buffet and cash bar with dinner cruises aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat. Themed cruise menus vary on different dates. Visit moodygardens.org for a list of menu options and reservations.
Moody Gardens Air, Car and Boat Show, August 11 – 13:
A big weekend that will thrill visitors by land, and air. Daytime and evening performances will loop, roll and scream through the air with this unique air show with daredevil pilots sending off fireworks trails to light up the night sky. A splashy and spectacular Boat Show will showcase a sensational array of boat aficionados to appreciate and perhaps find their dream boat at the Moody Gardens. And, it’s a car lover’s dream at the Moody Gardens Convention Center as the hall is filled with rows of classic vehicles and the stories that accompany them. Hotel packages are available.
Island Rideout and Bike Expo, August 25 – 27:
Moody Gardens transforms into a bicycle enthusiast’s dream. A Rideout on beautiful Galveston Island is the main event paired up with a Bike Expo featuring the latest gear and presentations by pros, a party at Palm Beach with Fireworks and Breakfast with the pros are a few of the events begin held here at Moody Gardens. More information, tickets, and hotel packages coming soon!
Dinosaur Invasion:
The Dinosaurs Alive Exhibit and Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D are a dinosaur enthusiast’s dreams. Dinos Alive features over 12 giant animatronic dinosaurs that take visitors on an unforgettable journey through a Jurassic jungle. They can then escape to the MG3D Theater to the south polar landscapes of Antarctica to a period hundreds of millions of years ago to encounter bizarre dinosaurs and colossal amphibians to understand the ice continent’s profound transformation—and to predict the future as humans drive dramatic change.
Summer fun unfolding at Moody Gardens