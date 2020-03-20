SHREVEPORT, La -- The Strand Theatre in downtown Shreveport is quiet these days, unlike the many times throughout the year when Broadway touring companies perform for packed houses in the ornate 1600 seat auditorium. The next show was supposed to be “Beautiful,” a musical based on the life and music of Carole King, set to open March 27. But due to coronavirus crowd restrictions, that show is now postponed, along with other privately booked events set to take place within the next eight weeks. A nonprofit organization, The Strand continues to run with limited staff, and is reliant on money from tickets, its Friends of the Strand” donation campaign, and corporate sponsors to stay in business.
“Right now, we have been so blessed because our community has been so generous, we have some money to take us through. But it’s going to get very narrow and thin as we get into the summer,” said Jodie Glorioso, board member and past president of The Strand. “Any donation is greatly appreciated during these hard times. And I know that many of the arts groups and other philanthropic groups in our community are in the same situation.”
“Beautiful” will be rescheduled, and patrons who purchased tickets will be able to use those for the rescheduled performance. The staff asks that anyone needing to reach them, to please do so by phone or online.