It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s … a super piece of eye candy!
While Thursday night’s prime-time Jan. 6 House select committee hearing was packed with eyebrow-raising revelations about what former President Donald Trump did for almost three hours on Jan. 6, 2021, when he “chose” not to act, a Clark Kent look-alike sitting behind witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews got plenty of jaws dropping.
The brown-haired gent sporting a natty navy suit and chic glasses apparently distracted many viewers with his uncanny resemblance to Superman’s dorky alter ego, Clark Kent — a reporter with a certain specs-appeal. And as some viewers tried to zoom in on his badge to get his name, “Clark Kent” began trending on Twitter late Thursday night.
Someone get this man a phone booth so that he can save democracy.#January6thHearing pic.twitter.com/Yb7ZGtx4jh— 🧈MeltLikeButta🧈 (@JWButta) July 22, 2022
Even E!’s “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen wanted to get in on the action. “Who on earth is this?” he tweeted, while musing whether the man is dating anyone.
Who on earth is this? #IsHeSeeingAnybody pic.twitter.com/LK9zryB8Ag— Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 22, 2022
Journalist Yashar Ali teased that he knows who the mystery man is, but he’s not revealing his source amid rampant internet speculation. “The good looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single,” he tweeted. “That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know!”
The good looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single.That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know!— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 22, 2022
Here are a few more jokes about “Clark Kent’s” cameo appearance at the hearing:
Why are people questioning Clark Kent's presence ant the Jan. 6 hearings? He's obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet. pic.twitter.com/BtimNE7pCj— Mara (@mara94345) July 22, 2022
#January6thHearing This is so infuriating you got Clark Kent about to go full Superman. pic.twitter.com/5JDv4RRnfO— KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) July 22, 2022
His secret identify was not known as of press time.
(Thanks to Nicole Lyn Pesce of www.marketwatch.com for this story)