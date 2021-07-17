SHREVEPORT, La- Pokémon Go players will have a chance to get some unique catches July 17th & 18th. It's the fifth anniversary for the Pokémon Go game and the 25th anniversary for the Pokémon brand. According to the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority, Downtown Shreveport has the most Pokémon stops in comparison to other areas in Northwest Louisiana. According to the DDA, there are over 75 stops.
KTBS caught up with a family playing near Sci-Port Saturday. Tamara Manns, said this game is beneficial for many reasons.
"It's really fun," said player Tamara. "It's a great way to get people out moving. I think it's a great way to get exercise for the kids and for adults and for everybody. Get you out into the area, we don't come downtown a lot. So it was really cool for us to come downtown, walk. You can hatch eggs by walking, catching all the Pokémon. There's tons of pokey stops down here. So it's a really neat way to kind of bring people together over something that's been around for so long."
The event runs from 10 am- 6pm Saturday and Sunday.
In addition to the game, players have a chance to score deals at five locals spots in Shreveport:
LIST OF SPECIALS FOR PLAYERS (Show app to receive these special offers.)
1. BON ASIAN CAFE- 300 block of Edwards Street in the Beck Building. 10% off your meal. Open Saturday 11 am- 8 pm.
2. RETRO DOWN TOWN CAFE- 420 Marshall St. Free coffee and charging stations while you dine. Open Saturday 9 am- 2 pm.
3. PARISH TACEAUX- 708 Texas St. Saturday only Specialty Pineapple Pikachu cocktail and 15% off food purchases. Open Saturday 11 am- 8 pm
4. THE AGORA BOREALIS- 421 Lake St. 20% off any single item. Open Saturday 10am- 6 pm.
5. ROBINSON FILM CENTER, 617 Texas St. Free small popcorn. You do not have to make another purchase for your free popcorn.
5. SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER- 820 Clyde Fant Parkway. $5 entry all day long! Open Saturday 9 am- 5 pm.
