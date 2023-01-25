RUSTON, La. - Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty will be appearing on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Dixie Center for the Arts in Ruston, LA. Twitty and Lynn have been touring together to sold out shows for the past six years. Having appeared at the Grand Ole Opry and a myriad of sold out shows they are ready to bring the music and stories of Conway and Loretta to Louisiana!
Tayla is Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter. She is whimsical and fantastic singing her Memaw’s Grammy winning songs. She tells touching & many times, comical stories of what it was like on tour with Memaw. She blends laughter, tears and a whole bunch of love when she sings her Loretta’s iconic songs.
Tre is Conway Twitty’s grandson and on stage makes us feel as though his “Poppy” is back with us. Tre has the same relaxed, smooth delivery as his grandfather and surprises us with a song that allows an audience participation that is memorable.
Their tribute is a lovely, heartfelt and first-class performance depicting their respect and love for their legendary grandparents with grace and style.