This app called “Taste” finds things you’ll like, based on the likes of people who like the same type of movies you like to watch.
Taste looks like a movie version of Tinder. You swipe right for something that looks good and left for something less attractive.
Rather than showing you everything everywhere, Taste shows you only movies and shows available on the services you subscribe to.
Taste offers suggestions of what you might like but not based on reviews from just anyone. Reviews come from other users with the same taste in movies as you.
Rate movies as you go along. awful, meh, good or amazing. As you swipe through the movies that sound good, it builds your taste profile and matches your choices to other users who prefer the same thing.
Like dating apps, matches are displayed with a percentage of your taste and how much it matches like-minded users.
The more you engage with the app, the better it gets at suggesting movies you’re likely to enjoy.
The app is easy to navigate and suggestions are pretty spot-on. The only downside is it requires your name, phone number and asks for your birthdate.