SHREVEPORT, La. - edX started as a website. Now, the edX app for iPhone and Android devices offers anyone classes at universities such as Harvard, Cornell, Edinburgh, Cambridge and many others.
There are over a thousand courses to enroll in, from architecture to chemistry – even business and management, philosophy and education.
When you enroll, you’ll get to see lectures from actual professors at those universities.
Start classes whenever you like. The day you enroll is the day the class starts.
This course in contract law at Harvard includes lectures and there is homework that will be graded. Take the course at your pace every day or a few hours each week.
The app allows you to audit courses for free. You can also pay a subscription and receive a certificate of completion when you finish.
If you’re really serious about going back to school, you can earn a bachelor’s degree or even a Master’s degree at prestigious universities – for a fee of course.
A Master’s degree at the University of Texas is $10,000, for example, but the app shows you some financial aid opportunities.
Going to college at any level isn’t easy, but this is an easy way to earn a degree or a new skill while on your smartphone.
You can also do it on your computer. Just visit the EdX website by clicking here.