SHREVEPORT, La. - How hot is too hot to use a smartphone? Surprisingly, according to Apple, it is just 95 degrees. That’s what the company says its iPhone is built to operate most efficiently. What happens if you use an iPhone or Android device when it’s even hotter?
Namely, high temperatures will damage the smartphone battery.
If you’ve ever left an iPhone in a car and ran inside for a few minutes you probably looked to see a warning that the phone is too hot and needs to shut down. When that happens it’s best to take the following steps:
● Bring the phone inside and away from the heat.
● If you keep your phone in a protective case, remove it.
● Let the phone reach room temperature until the warning screen goes away.