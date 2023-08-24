SHREVEPORT, La. - Hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, floods, and heat waves can knock out power for hours or even days. That might have been a major inconvenience years ago but today losing power means losing all connection with friends, family, and the news.
You may have, or should have a medical emergency kit somewhere in your house. But do you have an emergency tech kit? And if not, you may be wondering what you should put in it.
I’m talking about a kit that contains enough emergency tech gadgets to keep you connected when you have no electricity and no internet in your home.
Here are a few things you should consider:
A tech emergency kit could be in a box, a closet, or on a shelf somewhere. Personally, I keep tech emergency supplies on a shelf where they can be charged from time to time.
You’ll need your smartphone but it’s no help if the battery dies. If you don’t already have a few of portable chargers they’re easy to find and relatively inexpensive. Keep a couple of them charged and where you can find them. Most newer portable batteries can charge multiple phones a few times before needing to be recharged.