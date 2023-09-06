Apple is expected to unveil a new iPhone and new Apple watch soon.
For most iPhone users, the big news will be some changes to what you currently use. A new operating system, iOS 17, is set to be ready and some of the new features will change how you use your phone.
Your phone will be able to read the internet to you. Sort of.
In iOS 17, when you visit a website in the Safari browser, tap on the lower and uppercase A’s next to the address bar. This drops a menu. Tap “Listen to Page”, and Siri’s voice will read it to you.
It’s handy if you’re doing something else and have your hands full. Or, for when you don’t have your reading glasses.
If you ever need to share your flight information with someone, just text them the airline and flight number. They can press and hold down the message to see such as route, whether it’s on time or delayed, and baggage claim carousel.
That is super helpful if someone’s picking you up at the airport.
If someone you’re calling doesn’t answer a Facetime call, you can leave a Facetime voicemail.
If someone is calling you on the phone, you may or may not want to answer the phone. Now you’ll be able to find out what they’re calling about before answering. Just send the call to voicemail.
As they’re leaving a message, you can read, in real-time, a live transcript and either answer the phone, or leave it in voicemail. Oh, and they won’t know.
When you put your phone on charge at night and place it sideways, it turns into a smart-looking bedside alarm clock. You can control how you want it to look.
iOS 17 will not work with all iPhones. In fact, even the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone 10 are not getting this update.