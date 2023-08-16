What the Tech? Life-saving phone feature

An iPhone feature introduced last fall has proven to not only have the ability to save lives but has actually helped rescue people who need help.
It’s called SOS by satellite and is available right now only on the iPhone 14 running iOS 16.1 or later.
There are several ways to contact 911 from a smartphone such as tapping a button for “Emergency” on a locked phone, or repeatedly pressing the side buttons. But those only work if you are in the range of a cellular tower or on WiFi.
SOS by satellite is for when there are no cell towers around or they are all down.
Here’s how to set it up ahead of time: You’ll see it at the bottom of the page in the settings for Emergency SOS. You won’t have to turn it on but you should take a few important steps which I’ll get to in a minute. If you ever try to call 9-1-1 and the call doesn’t go through, the iPhone 14 will start a satellite connection to contact emergency services. Apple has a demo on that page that you can try.
Make sure you are in a clear view of the sky. Since it is connecting to satellite hundreds of miles away, the phone will need to be in the open and not under any trees. You will be asked to give the phone’s compass permission to see your exact location. If you don’t have the compass app on your phone you should download Apple’s version in the app store. Go into settings for location services, find “compass” and give it permission for your location when trying to share. The phone will search the skies for a satellite and make the connection to a 9-1-1 call center.
You’ll receive text messages asking for what happened, and an approximate location. If someone is injured text messages will offer help on how to treat them until help arrives.
In addition to sending location information and details to first responders, Apple’s emergency service automatically sends text messages to your emergency contacts, notifying them you have called for help. If you share your location with them in Apple’s Find My app, they’ll also receive that information.