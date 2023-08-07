The TV Guide app does what the old TV Guide did – and more. You’re asked to select all of the streaming services you subscribe to, like Netflix and HBO. Then, select some of your favorite shows so the app can recommend what you might like.
The next time you open the app, you’ll see what’s playing only on the channels and services you have.
Also, when it comes to live TV, the app has an impressive TV listings page. That lets you see what’s coming on later that week.
It’s fine on a phone but even better on an iPad’s larger screen.
You can also select a show to watch. Then, the app opens your streaming app so you can watch it or cast it on your TV.
The listings are the best thing about the TV Guide app and we haven’t found a better way to do that. Swiping the screen, you’ll see a guide that goes on for days.
The app is free for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.
If you’re a cord cutter always wondering, “What’s coming on this week?”, this is an app for you.