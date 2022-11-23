Someone visiting your home over the holidays is going to ask the question, "What is your WIFI password?" You can recite it but there's easier ways.
For instance, if you both have Apple phones, just tell them the name of your network.
You'll get a notification asking if you'd like to share the password with them.
If you have an Android device, open settings then network, and internet.
Depending on which phone you have, it might be called "connections." Then choose WIFI and tap on the gear, and tap "share" which will reveal a QR code they can scan with their camera app and connect to your network.
You can also print out a QR code using any device. Just go to qrcodegenerator.com and you can generate and print out the QR code to put in your house.