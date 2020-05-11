SHREVEPORT, La. – The name of a Shreveport police officer killed last year in a domestic-related homicide outside her home minutes before reporting to duty will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wednesday, which falls within a week-long observance of National Police Week.
The names of the fallen officers will be read during a virtual candlelight vigil that will be livestreamed to the public at 7 p.m. The online event can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF.
Officer Chateri Payne was one of 89 law enforcement officers who died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, according to data collected by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assault (LEOKA) Program. Her name will be located on the memorial at 59-E: 31.
“Police Week is an opportunity for us to honor our fallen law enforcement officers in Louisiana and across the United States,” U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said in a statement. “In tumultuous times such as these, the importance that our men and women in blue play in keeping our society free and safe cannot be overstated. Let’s all look for an opportunity this week to thank a police officer for his or her sacrifices and to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, the nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve, Joseph said.
Payne was shot multiple times on Jan. 9, 2019 as she was preparing to go on shift. Her estranged boyfriend, Treveon Anderson, has been identified by police as the triggerman. He and two others – Lawrence Pierre II and Glenn Frierson – await trial for second-degree murder. All have pleaded not guilty.
There’s been one officer fatality this year in Northwest Louisiana. DeSoto Parish sheriff’s Deputy Donna Richardson -Below died Feb. 12 in an automobile crash while on duty.