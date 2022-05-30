SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews responded to a single-alarm structure fire on Sprague and Lawrence Streets in Shreveport around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Fire chief John Lane said crews were able to extinguish some of the fire from outside the vacant building. Fourteen units and 35 firefighters responded to the scene.
According to KTBS reporter Troy Washington the vacant building was formerly know as the Herbert House which provided transition housing for men.
No injuries to firefighters or citizens have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.