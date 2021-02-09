VIVIAN, La- North Caddo Medical Center is providing COVID-19 vaccinations on February 10th starting at noon and ending when supply runs out.
The medical center has scheduled appointments for those on the waiting list, but will have 200 additional vaccine doses available on a first come, first serve basis.
Only those with appointments will be seen before noon.
North Caddo Medical Center's vaccination clinic is a drive-thru process. The center asks everyone to stay in their cars for the entire new route (see article picture for route). The line will begin on Dr. John Haynes Dr./Spruce Street, coming from Airport Drive