SHREVEPORT, La. - Some PAW-sitive news!
During this time of self-isolation, more families are choosing to adopt.
There were NO available dogs up for adoption at the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.
This is a very first in the organization’s 22 year effort to find dogs a loving, new home.
Volunteers believes the coronavirus has something to do with the peek in adoptions.
The HSNWLA will be posting more adoptable animals online very soon. They encourage you to go online, fill out a form, then they will schedule a "meet and greet" if you are a good fit.