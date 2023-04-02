SHREVEPORT, La - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced that he is running for the 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination.
He's launching a challenge against former president Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.
Despite Trump's criminal indictment, this would be his third presidential campaign.
Hutchinson says he is convinced people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts.
Hutchinson ended his stay in office in January when Sarah Hukabee Sanders took over the position.
A frequent critic of Trump, he has hinted at a potential presidential run for months, with repeated calls for a new direction for the GOP.
Following Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury last week, Hutchinson has been the rare Republican to call on the former president to drop out of the 2024 race, telling Fox Business that the case was a "distraction" and a "shame for America."