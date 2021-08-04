BENTON, La. – The trial of a former Bossier Parish school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students at Benton Elementary School ended quick Tuesday morning when a guilty plea to attempted aggravated rape was entered in Bossier Parish District Court.
A jury was seated Monday night and before opening statements were set to begin, Aubrey Norcross, 50, entered his plea and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. The sentence is without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Families of the victims, which District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said totaled 12 or more, were in the courtroom prepared for the trial when they got word of the plea. Many broke down in tears.
The children -- all under the age of 11 -- would have had to testify against Norcross if he had gone to trial.
“Yes, yes, they have to. You have a right to confront your accusers so under the constitution we would have had to put them on the witness stand," Marvin said.
Having to face those children and their families factored into his plea decision, said defense attorney Angela Waltman.
"I think that he decided based on the discussion of the evidence and also there were so many families of the victims in the courtroom, I think that also affected his decision," she said.
Norcross faced charges of first-degree rape, video voyeurism of child under 17, eight counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Those charges accused Norcross of having sexual intercourse with a 5-year-old boy in October 2018; inappropriate touching of others between August 2016 and October 2018; inappropriate behavior involving watching a video; and recording one child with an electronic device. Boys and girls ages 11 and younger were involved.
And all but one of the alleged incidents happened at Benton Elementary; the other were at Norcross’ house, where he did private tutoring of archery outside school hours.
Marvin said his evidence against Norcross was "strong." Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland was ready to go to trial.
"The victims' families were here. They knew what it would take to put their children through this. So, I know they were relieved," Marvin said.
The families, he said, agreed with the plea arrangement.
“Yes, our victims were consulted throughout the whole process, really from the beginning of this until today. And none of them wanted their child to have to get up on the witness stand to say what happened to them so that was understandable," Marvin said.
As for why he thought Norcross decided against a trial: “I think he probably wanted some closure. I think he probably believed the result would be somewhat to the same result and possibly even more severe. So all that factors into those kind of decisions."