SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a party with a purpose on Sunday and that purpose was to celebrate our independence. The much-needed celebration came after more than a year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale was a huge success with thousands of people joining the celebration from five locations across the ArkLaTex. Once again, the fireworks display was carefully orchestrated by Pyromania Fireworks and featured 12" shells, some of the largest in the south. Meanwhile, in addition to the fireworks, the audience watching from home and on their mobile devices were treated to some fantastic entertainment with a patriotic flare.
The musical line-up included Espe Moran singing the National Anthem, Alter Ego, Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs with Estelle Brown, KTBS 3's Linnea Allen with Liesl Cruz and Emily Petzold, and the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra.
It was a night of classics, favorites and patriotic tunes. It was just what we all needed after the past year.
Those celebrating outdoors couldn't have asked for better weather. The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam promised a great forecast and Mother Nature delivered in a big way.
Shreveport, La.
Like clockwork, the night sky lit up over Shreveport with an aerial display the likes many have never seen. They could be seen for miles.
Hundreds of people lined up along Clyde Fant Parkway, picking their prime spot hours before the first rocket was launched near the Stoner Boat Launch. It wasn't a Mardi Gras parade-type crowd, but there were a lot of people.
Blanchard, La.
Northwood Hills Golf Club in north Caddo Parish drew quite a crowd for the big bash and free festivities.
There were food vendors and bounce houses for the kids.
The Jake Williams Band also entertained the crowd ahead of the fireworks.
Ruston, La.
Heading east, Temple Baptist Church in Lincoln Parish was the place to be to celebrate our freedom and to celebrate God and country.
The presentation called LoveLincoln Freedom Fest featured songs that celebrate our nation's birth, honor our servicemen and women, and recognized our freedom.
For more than 20 years the church has brought the community an amazing 4th of July, but this year the event started by honoring our nation’s veterans of all ages with the Parade of Patriots. It was a moment and evening of support for the red, white, and blue that certainly wasn’t lost on the evening's top performer, Jody McBrayer.
There wasn’t an open seat or a dry eye in attendance. Event organizers say us the show was an amazing success that will hard to top next year.
Longview, Tex.
Our neighbors in Longview were celebrating God and country as well. A crowd of about 10,000 poured into the Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center on Grand Blvd. to list to country artists Jon Stork and Mike Ryan, both Texas natives.
Many in the crowd were veterans who were recognized for their service by Stork.
Headliner Mike Ryan Band took the stage at 8 p.m., filling in for Mark Chesnutt who bowed out due to an injury.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack welcomed the KTBS Freedom Fest Finale for the first time.
Jefferson, Tex.
The charming town of Jefferson, Texas exploded with patriotism Sunday night. With all the festivities going on, the town was filled with tourists and locals.
Jefferson Salutes America was a free event at Otstott Park gazebo. Hundreds lined up near the bridge, grabbing one of the best seats in the house for the spectacular fireworks shows.
At the end of the night, people gathered on the lawn of the Port Jefferson History and Nature Center to watch the grand finale -- the fireworks. Attendees were encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
Proceeds from the night will go to local after school programs, youth organizations and the Jefferson Carnegie Library.
