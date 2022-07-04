SHREVEPORT, La. – Another year, another spectacular KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale presented by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes. For 14 years, KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 have been celebrating our nation's independence in a big way. This year, the focus once again was on God and Country with fireworks launching from five locations across the ArkLaTex.
It was hot as a firecracker for most of the day as family and friends gathered. After two years of the pandemic, it was great to see people together again.
"Now more than ever, we really need to focus on what's important in life. At least for me and my colleagues at KTBS, it's all about faith, family, and patriotism. There's no other event, other than July 4th, when you can combine all three of those and make such an impact that hopefully it will change lives forever," said George Sirven, Station Manager.
The amazing fireworks show was once again choreographed under the careful supervision of Curtis Elkins of Pyromania Fireworks LLC. In Shreveport they were displayed from the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge.
There was a perfect view of the fireworks show from either side of the Red River. At the Louisiana Boardwalk there was a great mix of a little shopping, food, music, fireworks and fun.
Other Freedom Fest Finale locations included South Bossier Park off Sligo Road for the first time in South Bossier, Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard, Jefferson, TX over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown, and the Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center in Longview, TX.
Of course, the best seat in the house for the amazing fireworks shows was right in your own home, watching KTBS 3 or KPXJ CW 21. The Freedom Fest Finale aired from 3 p.m. until 10:35 p.m. with the fireworks lifting off precisely at 9:30 p.m.
The TV viewing audience was delighted by the entertainment line-up of Kionte Mims and Friends, Jimmy Wooten, Cody Wayne, The Victory Belles, Windstorm, and Michael Love. Entertainment was brought to you by Pioneer Comfort Systems.
Downtown Shreveport
If you were looking for some live music, one of the top spots to be was in Downtown Shreveport. The Molly Ringwalds got the crowds moving like they always do.
There was plenty to eat as more than a dozen food trucks set up shop. There were cash bars, an artists' market, and the big Patriotic GLO.
The downtown event began with the unveiling of the Bakowski Bridge of Lights Plaques Dedication.
South Bossier
KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 were proud to add a new location to the Freedom Fest Finale this year. The family-friendly South Bossier Park provided a great location to spread out and enjoy the festivities.
There were food trucks, fireworks, and plenty of fun to go around.
Blanchard. La.
Northwood Hills Country Club in Blanchard had something for everyone. There was live music, vendors and food trucks. In a unique twist, some of the fireworks were launched from water features at the club.
Jefferson, Tx.
Headed west to Jefferson, Texas there were also fireworks, food trucks, a cake and pie auction, a duck race, and even a Children's Parade. All of the fun kicked off at 4 p.m. at Otstott Park.
Longview, Tx.
Maude Cobb Convention Complex was the place to be in Longview for the biggest celebration in town. It included food vendors, a free concert featuring Hayden McBride and Drake White, and of course a massive fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
As part of the 2020 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series, we along with our generous sponsors gave away hundreds of life jackets and American flags to residents. It's become an annual tradition.
July 4th kicked off with Sportspectrums' the 38th annual Firecracker 5K and Kids Run.
