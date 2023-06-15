SHREVEPORT, La. – Freedom. It’s a word that means a lot these days, especially after the past few years of our freedoms being limited due to the pandemic. But now, as we enjoy a much more normal way of life, we turn our attention to the 2023 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series, brought to you by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Commission, the City of Shreveport, and Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers.
Once again, this year, it's all about God and Country, and of course those amazing fireworks. We hope ArkLaTex viewers will recommit to the principles that sustained us in history. There will be no shortage of patriotism this year. Just like in 2022, there will be multiple locations across the ArkLaTex to view the spectacular fireworks shows.
Here are some of the events leading up to the Freedom Fest Finale.
Life Jacket Giveaway
As part of the 2023 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series, free life jackets were given away on May 20.
In addition to Academy Sports & Outdoors, Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Moore’s Heating & Air, and the Sabine River Authority, we also want to thank Morehead Pools, the Red River Waterway Commission, and the J. Bennett Johnston Water Resource Center for helping KTBS with our free life jacket giveaway.
Flag Giveaway
Hundreds didn't miss a chance to fly Old Glory on Flag Day, June 14. KTBS and our sponsors invited you to go by Barksdale Federal Credit Union or Pioneer Comfort Systems to pick up your free American flag. Several hundred were distributed since the beginning of June. Make sure you fly your American flag in memory of those who died and in honor of those serving.
First United Methodist Church of Bossier presents the God and Country Concert featuring the Shreveport Regional Chorale, and other local choirs. The groups will perform at the Bossier Civic Center on Sunday, July 2. A picnic is planned for 5 p.m. and you can reserve a table of 8 for $400 by calling 318-617-1607. The performance begins at 6 p.m. Jan Elkins is the emcee and narrator. Several choirs will participate. If you don’t want to purchase a table, the event is free.
Other Events, Giveaways, and Special Content
The 2023 Freedom Fest Series is full of events, giveaways, and special content leading up to Independence Day. Look for Freedom Fest Editorials, Messages of Hope, Hometown Patriot, National Anthem performances, students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the Patriotic Class, Junior Weather Watchers showing their creativity with Colors of Freedom, Rick Rowe's Freedom Fridays, the lapel pin giveaway, and displays at the Louisiana Exhibit Museum.
Freedom Fest Finale
With the Freedom Fest Finale on July 4, KTBS is proud to honor God and Country, thanking our heroes and military for keeping our country free.
The entire televised Freedom Fest Finale will air on KTBS/KPXJ beginning at 3:00 p.m. on July 4 and ending at 10:35 p.m.
On July 4, fireworks will be displayed on the Texas St. Bridge in red, white, and blue; in south Bossier at South Bossier Park; Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard; Jefferson, TX over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown; and the Maude Cobb Convention Complex in Longview, TX.
If you can't make it to one of these locations, you can stay at home and watch all the dazzling displays simultaneously on KTBS/KPXJ beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks finale is sponsored by Brookshire's Grocery Co., Hebert's Town and Country, and Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest. The series is brought to you by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Commission, the City of Shreveport, and Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers.