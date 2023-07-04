SHREVEPORT, La. – Freedom. It’s a word that means a lot these days, especially after the past few years of our freedoms being limited due to the pandemic. But now, as we enjoy a much more normal way of life, we turn our attention to the 2023 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series, brought to you by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Commission, the City of Shreveport, and Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers.
Once again, this year, it's all about God and Country, and of course those amazing fireworks. We hope ArkLaTex viewers will recommit to the principles that sustained us in history. There will be no shortage of patriotism this year. Just like in 2022, there will be multiple locations across the ArkLaTex to view the spectacular fireworks shows.
"Our KTBS family cannot wait to share another spectacular Fireworks Finale with the ArkLaTex. Five locations across the ArkLaTex with the best fireworks show you will see anywhere in the region. As always, the best seat in the house is in front of your television set. Our telecast begins at 7 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to light up the skies at 9:30 p.m," Station Manager George Sirven said.
Here are some of the events leading up to the Freedom Fest Finale.
Life Jacket Giveaway
As part of the 2023 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series, free life jackets were given away on May 20.
In addition to Academy Sports & Outdoors, Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Moore’s Heating & Air, and the Sabine River Authority, we also want to thank Morehead Pools, the Red River Waterway Commission, and the J. Bennett Johnston Water Resource Center for helping KTBS with our free life jacket giveaway.
Flag Giveaway
Hundreds didn't miss a chance to fly Old Glory on Flag Day, June 14. KTBS and our sponsors invited you to go by Barksdale Federal Credit Union or Pioneer Comfort Systems to pick up your free American flag. Several hundred were distributed since the beginning of June. Make sure you fly your American flag in memory of those who died and in honor of those serving.
First United Methodist Church of Bossier presents the God and Country Concert featuring the Shreveport Regional Chorale, and other local choirs. The groups will perform at the Bossier Civic Center on Sunday, July 2. A picnic is planned for 5 p.m. and you can reserve a table of 8 for $400 by calling 318-617-1607. The performance begins at 6 p.m. Jan Elkins is the emcee and narrator. Several choirs will participate. If you don’t want to purchase a table, the event is free.
Other Events, Giveaways, and Special Content
The 2023 Freedom Fest Series is full of events, giveaways, and special content leading up to Independence Day. Look for Freedom Fest Editorials, Messages of Hope, Hometown Patriot, National Anthem performances, students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the Patriotic Class, Junior Weather Watchers showing their creativity with Colors of Freedom, Rick Rowe's Freedom Fridays, the lapel pin giveaway, and displays at the Louisiana Exhibit Museum.
Freedom Fest Finale
With the Freedom Fest Finale on July 4, KTBS is proud to honor God and Country, thanking our heroes and military for keeping our country free.
The entire televised Freedom Fest Finale will air on KTBS/KPXJ beginning at 3:00 p.m. on July 4 and ending at 10:35 p.m.
It will be an unforgettable evening of festivities, live entertainment, and breathtaking fireworks display. Join us at the Riverview Amphitheatre and Plaza in Downtown Shreveport. The extravaganza offers a new twist that goes above and beyond the phenomenal fireworks and Bakowski Bridge of Lights Show.
This year, the Freedom Fest will salute and celebrate the active United States military and veterans, expressing gratitude for their service and sacrifices that allow us to continue to commemorate American Freedom.
Freedom Fest provides a platform for active and veteran members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard to come together in a spirit of camaraderie and pride. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler will present a specially designed in partnership with Barksdale Forward COMMEMORATIVE PIN to honor the participating active and veteran military personnel, recognizing their dedication and commitment to safeguarding our freedom.
In addition to the captivating entertainment, the event will feature a smorgasbord of grilled goodies from the Shreveport Aquarium along with a full bar from the Aquarium Patio; a variety of food trucks offering delectable culinary delights from the Sci-Port Parking and the Aquarium Parking areas, an arts market showcasing the talents of local artists, engaging games for children, and the opportunity for attendees to create vibrant chalk art.
Freedom Fest is part of the ongoing Glo Fests created by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council that take place along the Red River, debuting new light shows created by local artists and Caddo Parish students every first Friday. This celebration of art and innovation adds an extra layer of excitement and creativity to the event, making it a truly unique and immersive experience.
This family-friendly event is free and open to everyone.
Fireworks will be displayed on the Texas St. Bridge in red, white, and blue; in south Bossier at South Bossier Park; Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard; Jefferson, TX over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown; and the Maude Cobb Convention Complex in Longview, TX.
If you can't make it to one of these locations, you can stay at home and watch all the dazzling displays simultaneously on KTBS/KPXJ beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks finale is sponsored by Brookshire's Grocery Co., Hebert's Town and Country, and Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest. The series is brought to you by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Commission, the City of Shreveport, and Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers.