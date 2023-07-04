SHREVEPORT, La. - Happy birthday, America! And thank you, Mother Nature for not completely spoiling the fun. For 15 years, KTBS 3 and generous sponsors have brought the Freedom Fest Series to the ArkLaTex. This year, the celebration was bigger and better than ever and celebrated God & Country.
It was hot as a firecracker for most of the day as family and friends gathered, some seeking shade and cool refreshments in an effort to beat the heat.
As always, we capped off the big night with multiple massive fireworks displays organized and executed under the watchful eye of Curtis Elkins of Pyromania Fireworks LLC. The rocket's red glare could be seen for miles in Shreveport, South Bossier, Blanchard, Jefferson, and Longview.
Of course, the best seat in the house for the amazing fireworks shows was right in your own home, watching KTBS 3 or KPXJ CW 21. The Freedom Fest Finale aired from 3 p.m. until 10:35 p.m. with the fireworks launching precisely at 9:30 p.m.
DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT
If you were looking for some live music, one of the top spots to be was in Downtown Shreveport. It was an unforgettable evening of festivities, live entertainment, and a breathtaking fireworks display. The extravaganza at the Riverview Amphitheatre and Plaza offered a new twist that went above and beyond the phenomenal fireworks and Bakowski Bridge of Lights Show.
This year, the Freedom Fest Finale saluted and celebrate the active United States military and veterans, expressing gratitude for their service and sacrifices that allow us to continue to commemorate American freedom.
It was a platform for active and veteran members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard to come together in a spirit of camaraderie and pride. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler presented a specially designed commemorative pin to active and veteran military personnel, recognizing their dedication and commitment to safeguarding our freedom.