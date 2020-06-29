SHREVEPORT, La. - For more than 200 years America has been welcoming new faces and citizens to our country.
In order to become a U.S. citizen, one must first take and pass a Naturalization Test.
This test is given every year in cities across the nation, including right here in the ArkLaTex.
In our lead up to the 4th of July and our KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale, KTBS has been asking ArkLaTex residents some of those very questions on the test to see how well they know their country.
On Monday we asked,"Can you name a branch of the government?"
It sounds simple, but how would you respond being surprised by a camera crew asking.
Make sure you stay tuned throughout the week as we continue to ask questions from the Naturalization Test.
