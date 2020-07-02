SHREVEPORT, La. - As we get ready to celebrate the birth of our country, we're also looking at some of the ways that make it great, like it's people.
Normally this time of year the nation and the ArkLaTex would be getting ready to welcome a new batch of U.S. citizens.
But only after they took and passed the Naturalization Test.
In the spirit of this annual exam, we wanted to see how well would you do on some of those questions.
KTBS hit the streets around the ArkLaTex to find out, asking a number of questions from the Naturalization Test.
Today we asked, "Can you name a U.S. Senator?"
To take the citizenship test click here.
