SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2021 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series will kickoff May 26th with Carry the Load's march in Shreveport/Bossier.
The march starts at 5 p.m. at the Teague Parkway Recreation Area. Carry the Load will also have marches in Texarkana on May 27th and Mt. Pleasant May 28th.
Those wanting to participate can register by clicking here. Registration is required.
KTBS 3 spoke with David Lindsey, the East Coast Relay Manager for Carry the Load about the events in the ArkLaTex.
-----
Click here to learn more about the 2021 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series.