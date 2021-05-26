BOSSIER CITY, La. - Volunteers filled backpacks with momentos to honor the heroes in their life. It was part of the annual Carry the Load fundraiser which is also part of the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series.
It kicked off its campaign through the ArkLaTex with a stop in Bossier City Wednesday evening.
Carry the Load raises money to support military veterans, active duty military members, first responders, and their families.
Since starting in 2011, the group has raised nearly $29 million. More than 93 percent of it has gone towards the group's three programs. They focus on awareness, continuum of care, and education.
Carry the Load continues Thursday, May 27. Volunteers in Texarkana, Texas will walk five miles. They'll start at U.S. Highway 67 and Highway 108. The walk begins at 11 a.m.
On Friday, they'll start with a rally at 10:30 a.m. Then at 12:30 p.m., they'll Carry the Load from the Mt. Pleasant Civic Center to the Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery. It all wraps up with a series of rallies and walks in Dallas over the Memorial Day weekend.
Click here for information on how to donate.
