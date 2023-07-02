BOSSIER CITY, La. – First United Methodist Church of Bossier presented the God and Country Concert at the Bossier Civic Center Sunday night.
This concert is part of the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series and was emceed and narrated by Jan Elkins.
Hundreds of people from the community attended the concert.
Members from about eight local churches came together to perform patriotic songs. The concert also included dancing and honoring the military.
The concert’s message is God, country, and inclusion.
“We believe in our God and we believe in honoring the military, the past, the present, and those that will protect us in the future. And we just want to say thank you to them,” said Elkins, KTBS 3 Community Projects Director.
“We're all Americans, we all love God, we all love America, and we all get along. And that's just one of the messages of this. It's a little beyond patriotism. It's about love for other people,” said Dan Gibbs, concert producer and director.
The final Freedom Fest event is July 4 for the Freedom Fest Finale fireworks Tuesday night.
