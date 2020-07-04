BENTON, La. - About 700 people packed the parking lot at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton Saturday to celebrate Independence Day. The celebration feature food trucks and the church’s praise band.
Cypress Baptist partnered with KTBS 3 as part of the station’s Freedom Fest Finale.
Pastor John Fream said the church normally shoots off fireworks a day or two before the fourth, but changed this year to be part of KTBS’ effort to bring the celebration to folks at home.
Army veteran and ChristFit Gym founder Billy Weatherall led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Stacy Lowe sang the National Anthem before a spectacular fireworks show.