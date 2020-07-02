SHREVEPORT, La – If you are looking for a wide open area with plenty of parking to watch the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale, you might want to consider the State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The Fairgrounds is one of eight locations spread across the ArkLaTex that will feature firework displays as part of this year’s Fourth of July celebration.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE KTBS 3 FREEDOM FEST SERIES!
The KTBS Freedom Fest Finale is set for this Saturday evening, but this year will be a little different. Due to COVID-19, this year’s Finale will not take place along the Shreveport riverfront. Instead, we will be featuring firework displays in areas where social distancing can be practiced.
The fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. at the Fairgrounds and the other seven locations. People are invited to come out to the State Fair parking lot and view the fireworks from the comfort of their car.
-Location: State Fairgrounds
-Food will not be available at this location
-No entertainment and no restrooms
-Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
-Social distancing is encouraged
The Freedom Fest Finale will be aired on KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 on July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for all of the details.