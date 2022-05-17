SHREVEPORT, La. – Freedom. It’s a word that means a lot these days, especially after the past couple of years of our freedoms being limited due to the pandemic. But now, as we approach a much more normal way of life, we turn our attention to the 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series, presented by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
Once again, this year, the crowds will be limited and there won't be the usual huge party on the Shreveport riverfront. But that doesn't mean there's a shortage of patriotism and top-notch entertainment. Just like in 2021, there will be multiple locations across the ArkLaTex to view the spectacular fireworks shows. Also, KTBS 3 will honor God and Country with another amazing concert.
Station Manager, George Sirven said, “July 4th is our Independence Day, and KTBS and our sponsors want to continue to honor God and Country. We support the men and women who defend our freedom and thank them and their family members for their service and sacrifice. Until we can comfortably have an in-person event, KTBS will still find ways to celebrate our patriotism. This event allows folks in Shreveport, Bossier and Blanchard, LA, Jefferson, and Longview, TX to meet together, or everyone can stay at home in the cool and watch the event on TV.”
Here's some of what you can look for leading up to the Freedom Fest Finale.
As part of the 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series, free life jackets will be given away while supplies last on May 21.
In Bossier City, the life jackets will be given away at Barksdale Federal Credit Union on Airline Drive. In Shreveport they will be distributed at the Barksdale Federal Credit Union on Mansfield Road, also in Shreveport, Academy Sports + Outdoors will give away life jackets at their East Bert Kouns location. In Sabine Parish there are four locations: Oak Ridge Park, 316 Oak Ridge Road in Mansfield, San Miguel Park, 381 San Miguel Road, in Zwolle, Cypress Bend Park, 3462 Cypress Bend Drive in Many, and Pleasure Point Park, 1190 Pleasure Point Road in Florien.
In addition to Academy Sports and Outdoors, Toledo Bend SRA, and Barksdale Federal Credit Union, a big thanks also to Judah 1, Morehead Pools, and the Red River Waterway Commission for being a part of this lifesaving effort. The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. It's first come, first served while supplies last, so get there early.
Flag Giveaway
Don't miss your chance to fly Old Glory on Flag Day, June 14. American flags are available at LaZ-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport between June 1 and June 14 during hours of operation as well as at Barksdale Federal Credit Union and Pioneer Comfort Systems.
Freedom Fest Finale
With the Freedom Fest Finale on July 4, KTBS is proud to honor God and Country, thanking our heroes and military for keeping our country free. In addition, KTBS is working on an entertainment show that you don't want to miss.
Kionte Mims and Friends, Jimmy Wooten, Cody Wayne, The Victory Belles, Windstorm, and Michael Love, will all perform on the Pioneer Comfort Systems Stage. it's a great night for celebrating America!
The entire televised Freedom Fest Finale will air on KTBS/KPXJ beginning at 3:00 p.m. on July 4 and ending at 10:35 p.m.
On July 4, fireworks will be displayed on the Texas St. Bridge in red, white, and blue; Brookshire’s Arena in Bossier City; Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard; Jefferson, TX over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown; and the Maude Cobb Convention Complex in Longview, TX.
If you can't make it to one of these locations, you can stay at home and watch all the dazzling displays simultaneously on KTBS/KPXJ beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks finale is sponsored by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
Join KTBS 3, and our sponsors, as we celebrate faith, hope, and patriotism.
For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest. The series is presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
Finale Sponsors
Presenting Sponsor: Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes
Other Sponsors Include: Bossier Police Jury, Brookshire’s Grocery, Caddo Commission, City of Shreveport & Judah 1