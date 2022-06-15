SHREVEPORT, La. - Independence Day is just around the corner and you're invited to join us as we celebrate God & Country. It's all about freedom, faith, and loyalty as we honoring those who serve and protect our great land.
Finishing touches are being put on the 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale. With all of the pieces falling into place, from the entertainment to the fireworks, it's shaping up to be another incredible celebration presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
From Kionte Mims and Friends, to Jimmy Wooten, Cody Wayne, The Victory Belles, Windstorm, and Michael Love, it's guaranteed to be a great night for celebrating America. Entertainment is brought to you by Pioneer Comfort Systems.
FIREWORKS
The amazing fireworks show will once again be organized and executed under the watchful eye of Curtis Elkins of Pyromania Fireworks LLC. The fireworks will be displayed from the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas St. Bridge. You can watch from the Riverfront on the Shreveport side, and the Louisiana Boardwalk on the Bossier City side of the Red River; Brookshire’s Grocery Arena in Bossier City; Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard; Jefferson, TX over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown; and the Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center in Longview, TX.
This year's free fireworks display will light up the sky about 9:30 p.m. and will be larger and more spectacular than ever before. All of the action will be simulcast on KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, and your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.
Station Manager, George Sirven said, “July 4th is our Independence Day, and KTBS and our sponsors want to continue to honor God and Country. We support the men and women who defend our freedom, and thank them and their family members for their service and sacrifice. Until we can comfortably have an in-person event, KTBS will still find ways to celebrate our patriotism. This event allows folks in Blanchard, LA, Jefferson, and Longview, TX to meet together, or everyone can stay at home in the cool and watch the event on TV.”
Join us and our sponsors, as we come together and celebrate faith, hope, and patriotism.
The 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series is presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
Finale sponsors include:
Be sure and share your Freedom Fest Finale pictures with us. Email them to pics@ktbs.com and use #KTBSSalutes on social media.