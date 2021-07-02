SHREVEPORT, La. - The countdown is on to the 2021 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale. Massive fireworks displays will light up the sky across the ArkLaTex on the 4th of July as we put our patriotism on display and celebrate God and Country.
You can attend events in Blanchard, Ruston, Jefferson, Longview, or watch the fireworks from your car in Shreveport at Stoner Avenue and Clyde Fant Parkway.
If you want, you can also enjoy the best seat in the house and stay at home and watch all of the locations shoot fireworks simultaneously on KTBS/KPXJ beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks finale is sponsored by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes and Hebert's Town and Country.
KTBS is proud to honor God and Country, thanking our heroes and military for keeping our country free. In addition, we want you to enjoy an entertainment line-up like you’ve never seen before.
Performances by Alter Ego, Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs with Estelle Brown, KTBS 3’s Linnea Allen, and the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will make it a musical night to remember.
The entire televised Freedom Fest Finale will air on KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 beginning at 5 p.m. on July 4 and will be hosted by KTBS 3's Gerry May and Linnea Allen.
Join us and our sponsors, as we come together and celebrate faith, hope, and patriotism after one of the most challenging years we've ever seen.
