SHREVEPORT, La. - Area pastors took time this week to sit down with Patrick Dennis and talk about Faith, Hope, and Patriotism. As the Fourth of July approaches, they intend to spread messages of patriotism and hope during these challenging times. Today, we wrapped up the week with Pastor Bernard Kimble at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Shreveport.
On Tuesday, Patrick visited with Pastors Trey and Kelli Waller at Living Word Minden.
On Wednesday, Bishop Lawrence Brandon from Praise Temple in Shreveport joined us.
On Thursday, Patrick visited with Pastor Brad Jurkovich at First Baptist Bossier.