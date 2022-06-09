SHREVEPORT, La. - June 14 is Flag Day, the day set aside each year to show your true colors. Once again, KTBS 3 and our sponsors invite you to pick up Old Glory and fly it with pride with the help of our Flag Day Giveaway. It's part of the 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series presented by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
From June 1-14, hundreds of flags will be distributed. Just drop by Barksdale Federal Credit Union, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport, or Pioneer Comfort Systems to pick up your free American Flag. One 5' x 3' flag will be available per person while supplies last. In some cases, smaller hand-held flags may be available.
Fly it in memory of those who died and in honor of those serving today.
RELATED ARTICLE: Flag Day is June 14. Here's how it started and what it means.
The 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series is presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes. Other sponsors include Bossier Parish Police Jury, Brookshire’s, Caddo Parish Commission, City of Shreveport, and Judah 1.