KTBS 3 Flag Day Giveaway 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. - The KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series is off and running and one of the most patriotic events of the series is happening now.

KTBS 3 has four locations this year for the KTBS 3 Flag Day Giveaway where you can pick up an American flag until June 14th or while supplies last.

Rick Rowe visited one of the pick-up locations, the Red River Gun Range.

Other locations include Barksdale Federal Credit Union on Northgate in Bossier City, Pioneer Comfort Systems on Bert Kouns in Shreveport and La-Z-Boy on East 70th, also in Shreveport.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments