In honor of National Flag Day this Sunday, KTBS is taking a look back at the how the American Flag came to be what we know today, from the very first to the very last.
Starting at the beginning when America was still becoming America, the Grand Union is what the unofficial flag looked like in during the American Revolutionary War in 1776. It was raised to celebrate General George Washington's newly formed Continental Army.
Then just one year later, Congress adopted the official United States Flag designed by none other than American legend Betsy Ross. It has thirteen stripes, alternating red and white. The thirteen stars represent the Union. The stars are white in a blue field to represent a new constellation.
Then the next step in our flag's history inspired the United States national anthem. This flag created in 1795 once Vermont and Kentucky where added to the original 13 colonies. It has 15 stars and 15 stripes. Because of this flag, Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner in 1814.
In 1861, the Civil War began giving birth to the Confederate States of America and the Confederate Army.
Their first official flag was what is known as the Stars & Bars. It flew from 1861 to 1863. Over the course of the flag's use more stars were added eventually bringing the total to thirteen.
