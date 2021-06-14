SHREVEPORT, La - If there's one thing we've learned during the 2021 Freedom Fest Series, it's that patriotism is incredibly strong in the ArkLaTex. When KTBS 3 launched its annual Flag Day Giveaway, thousands poured in to our sponsor locations to get their hands on Old Glory.
For Monday's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment, Rick joined the fine people at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport who told us what patriotism means to them and their customers.