Freedom Fest Finale Forecast for July 4th Evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Dry weather with mostly clear skies is the forecast for 9:30 p.m. July 4th evening across the ArkLaTex.  This bodes well for the Freedom Fest Finale fireworks displays in Shreveport, Blanchard, Jefferson, Longview and Ruston.

Enjoy!

