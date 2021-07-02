SHREVEPORT, La. - Dry weather with mostly clear skies is the forecast for 9:30 p.m. July 4th evening across the ArkLaTex. This bodes well for the Freedom Fest Finale fireworks displays in Shreveport, Blanchard, Jefferson, Longview and Ruston.
Enjoy!
SHREVEPORT, La. - Dry weather with mostly clear skies is the forecast for 9:30 p.m. July 4th evening across the ArkLaTex. This bodes well for the Freedom Fest Finale fireworks displays in Shreveport, Blanchard, Jefferson, Longview and Ruston.
Enjoy!
Meteorologist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.