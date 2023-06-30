SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2023 KTBS Freedom Fest Finale is set for July 4. It'll be an evening of festivities, live entertainment, and a breathtaking fireworks display. This annual event is held at the Riverview Amphitheatre and Plaza in Downtown Shreveport. The patriotic extravaganza offers a new twist that goes above and beyond the phenomenal fireworks and Bakowski Bridge of Lights Show.
What to Expect:
- A Celebration to salute our Active and Veteran Military
- Performance from Shreveport’s 90’s Tribute Band, The Hollow Decks
- Spinner Entertainment - juggling, fire blowing, stilt walking
- A Fireworks Show by Pyromania Fireworks
- Bridge Light Show timed with Fireworks by Jason Lyons on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights
- Food Truck Market and Cash Bar
- Arts Vendors Market
- FREE Hands-On Art Activities for kids
- Create a Chalk Art Mural with Eric Francis
This family-friendly event is free and open to everyone. Whether joining in person or watching the broadcast from home, all are welcome to come together and celebrate the spirit of patriotism and unity on this special day.
The entire televised Freedom Fest Finale will air on KTBS/KPXJ beginning at 3:00 p.m. on July 4 and ending at 10:35 p.m.
Fireworks will be displayed on the Texas St. Bridge in red, white, and blue; in south Bossier at South Bossier Park; Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard; Jefferson, TX over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown; and the Maude Cobb Convention Complex in Longview, TX.
For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest. The series is brought to you by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Commission, the City of Shreveport, and Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers.