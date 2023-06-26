BOSSIER CITY, La. - First United Methodist Church of Bossier presents the God and Country Concert featuring the Shreveport Regional Chorale, and other local choirs. It's all part of the 2023 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series.
The groups will perform at the Bossier Civic Center on Sunday, July 2. A picnic is planned for 5 p.m. and you can reserve a table of 8 for $400 by calling 318-617-1607. The performance begins at 6 p.m. Jan Elkins is the emcee and narrator. Several choirs will participate. If you don’t want to purchase a table, the event is free.