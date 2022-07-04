SHREVEPORT, La. - This Independence Day, it's all about celebrating God & Country with the 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale. Freedom, faith, and loyalty are all on display across the ArkLaTex as we shine the spotlight on the men and women who serve and protect our great land. With all of the pieces falling into place, from the entertainment to the fireworks, it's shaping up to be another incredible celebration presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.

The amazing fireworks show will once again be organized and executed under the watchful eye of Curtis Elkins of Pyromania Fireworks LLC. The fireworks will be displayed from the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas St. Bridge. You can watch from the Riverfront on the Shreveport side, and the Louisiana Boardwalk on the Bossier City side of the Red River. We're also excited to let you know that we'll have a Freedom Fest Finale location at South Bossier Park off Sligo Road in South Bossier. Festivities will begin there at 5 p.m. You can tailgate, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks. Fireworks will shoot at 9:30 p.m.

You can also enjoy fireworks at Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard; Jefferson, TX over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown; and the Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center in Longview, TX.

Check out the maps below with all of the locations and information.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at all locations and will be larger and more spectacular than ever before.

The fireworks are sponsored by:

2022 Best Seat in the House

ENTERTAINMENT

From Kionte Mims and Friends, to Jimmy WootenCody Wayne, The Victory BellesWindstorm, and Michael Love, it's guaranteed to be a great night for celebrating America. Entertainment is brought to you by Pioneer Comfort Systems

The action will be simulcast on KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com, and your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.

Finale sponsors include:

Be sure and Share Your View on the Red, White and Blue. Let's see your Freedom Fest Finale pictures and videos from your celebrations. Email them to pics@ktbs.com and use #KTBSSalutes on social media.

What does freedom mean?

 

