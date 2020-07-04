Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. - From snow cones and chicken wings to cruises up and down the Cane River Lake, Natchitoches was full of life this 4th of July. 

Natchitoches

RELATED ARTICLE - 2020 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale goes off with a bang

There were three food vendors along the riverbank which stayed busy as the day progressed, leading up to the big fireworks show.

The Cane River Queen began cruise tours during the early morning hours and continued until 8 p.m., the last hour patrons can board for their final fireworks tour. 

Natchitoches
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments