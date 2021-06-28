JEFFERSON, Texas - The charming town of Jefferson, Texas will be exploding with patriotism on the 4th of July. It's one our featured destinations for the KTBS 2021 Freedom Fest Finale on Sunday. This year we're live in five cities in two states across the region, with entertainment and fireworks.
In Louisiana, we'll bring you celebrations in Shreveport, Blanchard, and Ruston. Plus, we're celebrating with our neighbors in Texas, coming to you live from Longview and Jefferson.
Jefferson Salutes America is free and everyone is encouraged to attend.
The event begins at 5 p.m. downtown at the Otstott Park gazebo. One of the first events is the Children’s trike/bike parade including Uncle Sam himself.
Parking is anywhere in downtown along Austin, Walnut, Lafayette, and Polk streets. For the fireworks show, bring your own seating. Everything in the park is $1, that includes food and drinks. All proceeds go to local after school programs, youth organizations and the Jefferson Carnegie Library.
Here's a breakdown of the lineup:
- 5:45 p.m. - Children's Parade Line Up
- 6:00 p.m. - Welcome , Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance
- 6:00 p.m. - Children's Parade & Judging
- 6:15 p.m. - Ice Cream Championship Judging
- 6:30 p.m. - Cake & Pie Auction--Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library
- 7:30 p.m. - Band Concert--Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band
- 8:00 p.m. - Intermission--Presentation of Trophies to Ice Cream Winners
- 8:15 p.m. - Band Concerts Resumes
- 9:15 p.m. - Finish of the Quaker State 500 Duck Race
- 9:30 p.m. - FIREWORKS FANTAZMAGORIA!! The fireworks finale begins over the Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown
Thanks to Marion County Chamber of Commerce in Jefferson for their partnership.
Join KTBS, and our sponsors, as we celebrate faith, hope, and patriotism. For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest.
Presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
Finale Sponsors: