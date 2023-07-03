JEFFERSON, Texas - The 30th annual Jefferson Salutes America Festival will kick off downtown at Otstott Park on Tuesday, July 4. It's part of the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale and benefiting area youth organizations and the historic Jefferson Carnegie Library's children's programs.
The family fun will be capped off with a huge fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown.
The event is free and open to everyone. Click here to check out the calendar of events.
Fireworks will also be displayed on the Texas St. Bridge in red, white, and blue; in south Bossier at South Bossier Park; Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard; and the Maude Cobb Convention Complex in Longview, TX.
If you can't make it to one of these locations, you can stay at home and watch all the dazzling displays simultaneously on KTBS/KPXJ beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks finale is sponsored by Brookshire's Grocery Co., Hebert's Town and Country, and Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest. The series is brought to you by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Commission, the City of Shreveport, and Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers.