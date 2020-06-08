SHREVEPORT, La. – KTBS 3 is proud to announce its 11th annual Freedom Fest Finale on July 4, 2020. This year’s headliner is the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra in a concert like none other. KTBS, in partnership with the Shreveport Symphony, conductor Michael Butterman and 42 members of the orchestra present a virtual symphonic production with several patriotic compositions. KTBS’s production department will complete the musical performances into a unique virtual concert.
The Symphony concert will be played throughout the evening in a televised production including performances from Charity Gayle of Houston, Betty Lewis of Shreveport, and KTBS’s own Linnea Allen. Fireworks displays will fire from eight locations across the ArkLaTex including Natchitoches, Texarkana, Ruston, and several locations in Shreveport and Bossier. Viewers can watch the fireworks at 9:15 p.m. live on KTBS 3 and KPXJ-CW 21. The entire televised Freedom Fest Finale will air on KTBS beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 4th.
Station manager, George Sirven states, “This year we will come together in a way like never before to honor our faith, find hope in the future, and celebrate our patriotism. This event is one that will do so safely and inspire our community for better days to come.”
Join KTBS, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, and the entire ArkLaTex as we celebrate faith, hope, and patriotism. For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest.